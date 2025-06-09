Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian contractors visit different booths at the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 7, 2025. MCB Camp Pendleton leaders hosted 101 Critical Days of Summer, an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. This photo has been edited for operational security purposes with a black box over the badge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)