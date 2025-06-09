Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A safety representative for the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair walks into the crowd at the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 7, 2025. MCB Camp Pendleton leaders hosted 101 Critical Days of Summer, an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)