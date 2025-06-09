Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A representative from Camp Pendleton’s Beach and Water Safety signs off on a summer safety fair booth sheet at the 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Fair, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 7, 2025. MCB Camp Pendleton leaders hosted 101 Critical Days of Summer, an annual interactive safety brief that inspires Marines to make safe choices during the upcoming summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)