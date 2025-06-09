Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre presents Army birthday cupcakes in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday to a staff member in the office of U.S. House Representative Biran Mast on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)