    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday [Image 7 of 7]

    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre presents Army birthday cupcakes in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday to a staff member in the office of U.S. House Representative Biran Mast on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Capitol Hill
    ABD250
    ARMY250
    U.S. House Representative Zachary Nunn
    U.S. House Representative Joe Wilson
    Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson

