Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson holds up U.S. Army birthday cupcakes presented to him by U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre and Command Sgt. Maj. Natalie Davis from the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capitol Region, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2025. The cupcake delivery was in in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday, which is on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)