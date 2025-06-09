Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. House Representative Joe Wilson holds up a speech he wrote in commemoration of the Army’s 250th birthday while being presented with Army birthday cupcakes by U.S. Army Capt. Andy George, Maj. Richard A. Fournier, and Maj. Joel Daly from the Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)