    A lot of preparation goes a long way and gets the work done [Image 4 of 4]

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 668th Engineer Company, U.S. Army Reserve, designed, built and emplace the foundation for new targets on Papa Range June 9 as part of a troop construction project on two pistol ranges at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 9099690
    VIRIN: 250609-O-HX738-1916
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Creating a solid foundation for training
    Double checking the depth to make everything fit the first time
    Putting civilian construction skills and Army training to work
    A lot of preparation goes a long way and gets the work done

    US Army Reserve
    854th Engineer Battalion
    668th Engineer Company
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

