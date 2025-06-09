Members of the 668th Engineer Company, U.S. Army Reserve, designed, built and emplace the foundation for new targets on Papa Range June 9 as part of a troop construction project on two pistol ranges at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|06.09.2025
|06.10.2025 10:18
|9099690
|250609-O-HX738-1916
|4032x3024
|6.11 MB
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|0
This work, A lot of preparation goes a long way and gets the work done, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS