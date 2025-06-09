Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Putting civilian construction skills and Army training to work [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Putting civilian construction skills and Army training to work

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Pvt. 1st. Class Marco Mendoza, a carpenter and masonry specialist with the 668th Engineer Co., U.S. Army Reserve, drills a hole to secure the foundation for pistol target frames on Papa Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area June 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 9099687
    VIRIN: 250609-O-HX738-8223
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting civilian construction skills and Army training to work [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Creating a solid foundation for training
    Double checking the depth to make everything fit the first time
    Putting civilian construction skills and Army training to work
    A lot of preparation goes a long way and gets the work done

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    854th Engineer Battalion
    668th Engineer Company
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download