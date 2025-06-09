Members of the 854th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve, verify the dimensions of the foundation of new pistol targets on Papa Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area June 9.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9099685
|VIRIN:
|250609-O-HX738-1092
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Double checking the depth to make everything fit the first time [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.