Date Taken: 06.09.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:18 Photo ID: 9099685 VIRIN: 250609-O-HX738-1092 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.31 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Double checking the depth to make everything fit the first time [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.