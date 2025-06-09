Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment at Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Replenishment at Sea

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Lt. Ryan kersting-schlimgen 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 delivers cargo to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), during a replenishment-at-sea.. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)

