Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, delivers cargo to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during a replenishment-at-sea. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)