ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) Deck Department assist paying out a phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)