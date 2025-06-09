ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) drive a forklift to move supplies during at a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:47
|Photo ID:
|9099326
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-OF460-7692
|Resolution:
|1228x819
|Size:
|302.14 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, Replenishment at Sea [Image 5 of 5], by LT Ryan kersting-schlimgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.