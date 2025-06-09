39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducts a change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Smith, left, commander of the 39th Medical Group, Lt. Col. Michelle Reneau, commander of the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, Lt. Col. Richard Odosso, former commander of the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, right, sing the Air Force song during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)