39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducts a change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Smith, left, 39th Medical Group commander, Lt. Col. Richard Odosso, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Michelle Reneau, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, right, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)