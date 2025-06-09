Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducts a change of command ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducts a change of command ceremony

    ADANA, TURKEY

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Smith, commander of the 39th Medical Group, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Michelle Reneau, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

