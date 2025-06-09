U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Odosso, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 05:27
|Photo ID:
|9099132
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-AF202-1088
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducts a change of command ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.