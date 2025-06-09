39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducts a change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Odosso, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)