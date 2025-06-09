Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers participate in a physical training event on day 1 for the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The 2025 Best Squad Competition is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from different units to compete and earn the title of "Best Squad". (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)