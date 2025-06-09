Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants tackle day 1 of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Events included two 45 lb water can carry, tactical movement courses and teamwork evaluations to highlight all-around Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)