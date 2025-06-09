Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 6]

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Participants tackle day 1 of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Events included two 45 lb water can carry, tactical movement courses and teamwork evaluations to highlight all-around Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)

