Service members engage in a physical training event on day 1 of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Squads rotated through stations that simulated combat scenarios requiring communication, teamwork and physical resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)