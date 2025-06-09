Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members engage in a physical training event on day 1 of the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Squads rotated through stations that simulated combat scenarios requiring communication, teamwork and physical resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)

