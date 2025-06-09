Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 6]

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers take part in the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The event began with a physical training test that included a log carry, deadlifts, a run and a sled drag, designed to assess participants' strength, endurance and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 00:15
    Photo ID: 9098731
    VIRIN: 250608-A-PN865-1041
    Resolution: 6573x4093
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, US
    This work, III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

