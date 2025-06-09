Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers take part in the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The event began with a physical training test that included a log carry, deadlifts, a run and a sled drag, designed to assess participants' strength, endurance and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)