Soldiers take part in the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition, June 8, 2025, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The event began with a physical training test that included a log carry, deadlifts, a run and a sled drag, designed to assess participants' strength, endurance and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9098731
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-PN865-1041
|Resolution:
|6573x4093
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.