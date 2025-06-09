Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Arrives in Grenada [Image 4 of 5]

    USNS Comfort Arrives in Grenada

    GRENADA

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250609-N-BP862-1099 GRENADA (June 9, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in St. George's, Grenada, during Continuing Promise 2025, June 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    This work, USNS Comfort Arrives in Grenada [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

