250609-N-BP862-1054 GRENADA (June 9, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in St. George's, Grenada, during Continuing Promise 2025, June 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9098313
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-BP862-1054
|Resolution:
|3444x2292
|Size:
|497.52 KB
|Location:
|GD
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Arrives in Grenada [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.