USNS Comfort Arrives in Grenada

250609-N-BP862-1128 GRENADA (June 9, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) hoists the national flag of Grenada as it arrives in St. George's, Grenada, during Continuing Promise 2025, June 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)