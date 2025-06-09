USNS Comfort Arrives in Grenada for Continuing Promise 2025

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA - The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in St. George’s, Grenada, to provide a variety of medical treatments to include: dental, family medicine, internal medicine, optometry, nursing, pharmacy, biomedical repair, lab, radiology, X-ray and veterinary medicine as a part of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25), June 9, 2025.



“Our visit to Grenada reflects the enduring partnership between our nations and our shared commitment to health, security and stability in the region,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander. “We’re excited to work alongside our partners in Grenada and provide high-quality care and support that reflects the strength of our collaboration.”



CP25 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard Comfort. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations.



“Collaborations such as these bolster our efforts, allowing us to expand access to specialized care, improve diagnostic capabilities, and provide services that may not always be readily available,” said the Honorable Philip Telesford, Government of Grenada Minister for Health. “Through this mission, Grenadians will receive life-changing procedures in the areas of adult and pediatric surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic surgery.”



In addition to medical care, Comfort service members will work with communities in Grenada to perform renovations in buildings such as schools and repair infrastructure damaged by natural disasters.



“I’m excited to go out and help the people of Grenada,” said Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun, a Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11. “We look forward to doing good work and strengthening our relationship with Grenada.”



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



