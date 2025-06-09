81st TRW commander arrives at new home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christoher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, thanks leadership from the 81st Training Wing for welcoming him to his new home at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Robinson became the 51st commander of the 81st TRW on June 3, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)