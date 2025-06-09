81st TRW commander arrives at new home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, welcomes Col. Christoher Robinson, 81st TRW commander, to his new home at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Leadership from the 81st TRW lined the walkway to welcome Robinson to his new home after he took command of the 81st TRW on June 3, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)