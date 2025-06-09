Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRW commander arrives at new home [Image 2 of 5]

    81st TRW commander arrives at new home

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Leadership from the 81st Training Wing renders a salute to welcome U.S. Air Force Col. Christoher Robinson, 81st TRW commander, to his new home at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Robinson took command as the 51st commander of the 81st TRW on June 3, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9098083
    VIRIN: 250606-F-BD983-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, 81st TRW commander arrives at new home [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

