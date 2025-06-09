81st TRW commander arrives at new home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 81st Training Wing renders a salute to welcome U.S. Air Force Col. Christoher Robinson, 81st TRW commander, to his new home at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Robinson took command as the 51st commander of the 81st TRW on June 3, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)