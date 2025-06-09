A sign is on display in front of the house of U.S. Air Force Col. Christoher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Robinson moved to his new home on base after taking command of the 81st TRW on June 3, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9098082
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-BD983-1006
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st TRW commander arrives at new home [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS