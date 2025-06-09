81st TRW commander arrives at new home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A sign is on display in front of the house of U.S. Air Force Col. Christoher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Robinson moved to his new home on base after taking command of the 81st TRW on June 3, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)