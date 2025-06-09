Securing Isle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Jeremiah Wamsley, assigned to the 852nd Medical Detachment, secures isles from incoming enemies at a house-clearing event during the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 8, 2025. The M17 Simunition is used in close-quarters, for-to-force training to simulate real combat without the risk of lethal injury.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)