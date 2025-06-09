Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the Army Reserve Careers Counselor Group wait to receive instructions on how to use M17 Simunition at house clearing event during the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 8, 2025. The M17 simulation is visible marking rounds that provide instant feedback, reinforcing accuracy and tactical decision-making.



The Army Reserve Careers Group, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)