Minimize Risk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1 Class David Farr, assigned to the Army Careers Counselor Group, secures house exit while the team leader requests medical evacuation at a house clearing event during the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition (CBSC) at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 8, 2025. The house-clearing event during the CBSC helps squads practice entering, securing, and clearing rooms while identifying threats and minimizing risk to the team.



The Army Reserve Careers Group, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)