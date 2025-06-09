Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minimize Risk [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Minimize Risk

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Sgt. 1 Class David Farr, assigned to the Army Careers Counselor Group, secures house exit while the team leader requests medical evacuation at a house clearing event during the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition (CBSC) at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 8, 2025. The house-clearing event during the CBSC helps squads practice entering, securing, and clearing rooms while identifying threats and minimizing risk to the team.

    The Army Reserve Careers Group, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9096883
    VIRIN: 250408-A-BL167-1010
    Resolution: 3780x5147
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minimize Risk [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Securing Isle
    M17 Simunition
    House Clearing
    Minimize Risk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    CBSC
    2025 Combined Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download