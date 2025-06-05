Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M17 Simunition

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Soldiers utilize M17 Simunition at house clearing event during the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 8, 2025. The M17 Simunition is a training version of the M17 pistol, modified to fire non-lethal marking rounds instead of live ammunition.
    The Army Reserve Careers Group, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

