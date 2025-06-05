Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO

    LATVIA

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Katie Govoni, civil affairs team sergeant, with Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion answers questions about NATO at the Atašiene schoolhouse in Atašiene, Latvia June 5, 2025. U.S. and Latvian service members joined together at the event, to educate the youth about how the military works within field environments, NATO and U.S. presence in Latvia, as well as talk about the different materials used by the militaries. They finished the day with outside sports and activities. V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, participates in more than 50 exercises, symposiums, and leadership summits each year with Allied and partner nations to build capability and capacity along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:32
    Photo ID: 9096358
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-FK430-1048
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO
    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download