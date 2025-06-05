U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Katie Govoni, civil affairs team sergeant, with Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion answers questions about NATO at the Atašiene schoolhouse in Atašiene, Latvia June 5, 2025. U.S. and Latvian service members joined together at the event, to educate the youth about how the military works within field environments, NATO and U.S. presence in Latvia, as well as talk about the different materials used by the militaries. They finished the day with outside sports and activities. V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, participates in more than 50 exercises, symposiums, and leadership summits each year with Allied and partner nations to build capability and capacity along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)