    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO

    LATVIA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Rockcliffe, a civil affairs noncommissioned officer, (left), and Sgt. Brandan Supernault, a civil affairs specialist, and with Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion play with a flying disk with the youth at the Atašiene Schoolhouse in Atašiene, Latvia June 5, 2025. U.S. engagements with local populations helps strengthen ties with communities all around the Baltics and Europe. The continued presence of V Corps in Europe contributes to operational continuity and supports NATO’s mission across a dynamic regional landscape. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:27
