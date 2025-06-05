Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO [Image 7 of 8]

    LATVIA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Rockcliffe, a civil affairs noncommissioned officer, (left), Sgt. Brandan Supernault, a civil affairs specialist, Sgt. 1st Class Katie Govoni, civil affairs team sergeant, with Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion discuss the importance of the U.S.’s involvement with NATO at the Atašiene Schoolhouse in Atašiene, Latvia June 5, 2025. Civil affairs members explained to students the different ways in which the U.S. military and NATO partners are being good stewards to the local environment, while serving in Latvia. In addition, they explained different materials used by the militaries, and spent the rest of the day with outside sports and activities. The enduring presence of V Corps in Europe builds continuity in an ever-changing environment while supporting the NATO mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    This work, U.S. Civil Affairs team visits local Latvian School to discuss U.S. and NATO [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

