Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years

Massimo Carpina is the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa deputy support operations officer at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. Pictured here, Massimo verifies a recently received mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle from the field. As the Army celebrates its 250th birthday, Massimo prepares to retire after 41 years of Army service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)