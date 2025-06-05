Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Massimo Carpina is the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa deputy support operations officer at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. Pictured here, Massimo verifies a recently received mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle from the field. As the Army celebrates its 250th birthday, Massimo prepares to retire after 41 years of Army service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 06:38
    Photo ID: 9096106
    VIRIN: 250609-A-A4479-4856
    Resolution: 1586x2000
    Size: 857.22 KB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years
    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years
    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download