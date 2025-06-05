Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Massimo Carpina started working for the Army at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, in 1984. “I dedicated over four decades of my life to service with the United States Army,” said the Italian host nation employee and deputy support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, who is set to retire at the end of July. “My entire adult life I’ve worked for this organization, and I’m very proud of that. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)