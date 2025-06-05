Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years [Image 1 of 3]

    Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.09.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Massimo Carpina started working for the Army at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, in 1984. “I dedicated over four decades of my life to service with the United States Army,” said the Italian host nation employee and deputy support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, who is set to retire at the end of July. “My entire adult life I’ve worked for this organization, and I’m very proud of that. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

