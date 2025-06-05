Deputy SPO at Leghorn celebrates Army’s 250th birthday, preps for retirement after 41 years

Massimo Carpina is the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa deputy support operations officer at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. He is retiring at the end of July with 41 years of service with the U.S. Army as an Italian host nation employee. Pictured here, he speaks with a colleague as they work to reposition equipment within one of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 warehouses at Leghorn. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
