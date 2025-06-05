U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Bradshaw, 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) food service shift leader, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cearria Branning, FSS food service journeyman, check the stock in refrigerated rooms at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. From early-morning eggs to midnight chow, Misawa dining facility staff ensure Airmen are fueled for flightline, command and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9095545
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-VQ736-1090
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.