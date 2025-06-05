DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Bradshaw, 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) food service shift leader, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cearria Branning, FSS food service journeyman, check the stock in refrigerated rooms at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. From early-morning eggs to midnight chow, Misawa dining facility staff ensure Airmen are fueled for flightline, command and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)