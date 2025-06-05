Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines

    DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryan Woodfin, 35th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, pours ice into cups for his fellow Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Dining facility team members prepare nutritious meals four times a day, providing key support to dorm residents, shift workers and or deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

