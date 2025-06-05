U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryan Woodfin, 35th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, pours ice into cups for his fellow Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Dining facility team members prepare nutritious meals four times a day, providing key support to dorm residents, shift workers and or deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9095520
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-VQ736-1063
|Resolution:
|6081x4054
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.