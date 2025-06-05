Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines [Image 4 of 5]

    DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pham, left, 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) food service supervisor, retrieves a container of vegetables for dinner at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Misawa’s dining facility offers Go for Green meals with whole grains, fruits and lean meats, fueling the strength and stamina required to execute the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

