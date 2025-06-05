DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pham, left, 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) food service supervisor, retrieves a container of vegetables for dinner at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Misawa’s dining facility offers Go for Green meals with whole grains, fruits and lean meats, fueling the strength and stamina required to execute the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9095542
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-VQ736-1073
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
