DFAC: The Support Behind the Lines

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pham, left, 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) food service supervisor, retrieves a container of vegetables for dinner at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Misawa’s dining facility offers Go for Green meals with whole grains, fruits and lean meats, fueling the strength and stamina required to execute the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)