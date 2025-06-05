Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    Beale Air &amp; Space Expo 2025

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on display at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2025. The Beale Air & Space Expo offered the community a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft and celebrate Beale’s 70 years at 70,000 feet, Legacy of Reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9094305
    VIRIN: 250606-F-IE966-1183
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
