The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on display at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2025. The Beale Air & Space Expo offered the community a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft and celebrate Beale’s 70 years at 70,000 feet, Legacy of Reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)