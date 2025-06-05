Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tucker’s Air Patrol performs a comedy act and car-top landing during the Beale Air & Space Expo at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2025. This family-friendly event invited the community to witness the power, precision and skill of the base’s service members and some of the world’s top aerial performers, Celebrating Beale’s 70 years at 70,000 feet, Legacy of Reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)