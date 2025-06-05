Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eric Tucker, Tucker’s Air Patrol demonstration pilot, performs barnstorming era aerobics on a Piper J-3 Cub at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2025. The Beale Air & Space Expo invited the community to witness the power, precision and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers as well as enjoy a range of on-the-ground attractions including static displays, food vendors, interactive displays and family-friendly activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)