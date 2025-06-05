Eric Tucker, Tucker’s Air Patrol demonstration pilot, performs barnstorming era aerobics on a Piper J-3 Cub at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2025. The Beale Air & Space Expo invited the community to witness the power, precision and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers as well as enjoy a range of on-the-ground attractions including static displays, food vendors, interactive displays and family-friendly activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9094297
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-IE966-1089
|Resolution:
|4643x3089
|Size:
|743.25 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.