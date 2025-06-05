U.S Soldiers with the 167th Theater Sustainment Command set up a tent during a field training exercise (FTX) on Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama on May 4, 2025. This FTX was designed to test the unit’s ability to rapidly deploy a mobile tactical command post, communicate with the main tactical operations center, and swiftly disconnect. This process limits visibility of the unit’s digital footprint in a hostile environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2000
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9093203
|VIRIN:
|001231-Z-NN329-1454
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field training exercise enhances unit readiness to meet future warfighting demands [Image 26 of 26], by MAJ Jacqueline Krimmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.