Field training exercise enhances unit readiness to meet future warfighting demands

U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Meier, network engineer with the 167th Theater Sustainment Command, conducts a convoy brief to Soldiers of the 167th TSC on Clarke Range before movement to homestation during a 5-day field training exercise (FTX) on May 5, 2025. This FTX was designed to test the unit’s ability to rapidly deploy a mobile tactical command post, communicate with the main tactical operations center, and swiftly disconnect. This process limits visibility of the unit’s digital footprint in a hostile environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel)