Field training exercise enhances unit readiness to meet future warfighting demands

U.S Soldiers with the 167th Theater Sustainment Command set up a tent during a field training exercise (FTX) on Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama on May 4, 2025. This FTX was designed to test the unit’s ability to rapidly deploy a mobile tactical command post, communicate with the main tactical operations center, and swiftly disconnect. This process limits visibility of the unit’s digital footprint in a hostile environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel)