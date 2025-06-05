Field training exercise enhances unit readiness to meet future warfighting demands

Photo By Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel | U.S Soldiers with the 167th Theater Sustainment Command set up a tent during a field...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel | U.S Soldiers with the 167th Theater Sustainment Command set up a tent during a field training exercise (FTX) on Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama on May 4, 2025. This FTX was designed to test the unit’s ability to rapidly deploy a mobile tactical command post, communicate with the main tactical operations center, and swiftly disconnect. This process limits visibility of the unit’s digital footprint in a hostile environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel) see less | View Image Page

Anniston, Ala. - The 167th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) conducted a five-day field training exercise (FTX) on Clarke Range Complex May 1-5, 2025.

The training focused on enhancing communication, tactical proficiency, and readiness for future large-scale combat operations (LSCO). The command-directed exercise, first of several planned, aimed to move Soldiers and equipment out of the armory and into a field environment to test their ability to rapidly move and communicate in dynamic environments for survival and mission success.

Lt. Col. Justin Floyd, 167th TSC operations officer and the officer in charge (OIC) of the FTX operations, highlighted the shift in military focus from global terrorism to LSCO.

"The days of the global terrorism where we’re gonna go to a base that’s a hardened structure where we’ve got all sorts of security around us, we feel like those days are probably in the past," Floyd said. He emphasized that future iterations would be "much more difficult" with more role players and injects.

Floyd expressed enjoyment in returning to field exercises, a practice he noted had become less frequent over the years. "This is the Army that a lot of people joined to be a part of," he said, mentioning the welcomed opportunity to interact with Soldiers and officers in a hands-on training environment.

Capt. Brent Luper, the 167th TSC Special Troops Battalion (STB) operations and training officer detailed the exercise's initial phase, which began with convoy operations. This included ensuring all personnel understood the plan through a Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill, then moving from the armory to the bivouac site. Upon arrival, focus shifted to establishing communications, setting up security, and implementing camouflage techniques to minimize electronic and visual signatures.

"Once you establish comms [communications], send what traffic you need to over the net then you drop back down and you focus on your noise and light discipline and camouflage yourself, your equipment and try not to be found," Luper explained, emphasizing the critical importance of electronic emissions control.

Day two of the FTX consisted of basic warfighter skills training ranging from room-clearing drills to fighting positions. Luper highlighted the boost in morale as Soldiers engaged in practical, hands-on training.

"Anytime that we go into an environment like this, you're really getting back to the basics of being a Soldier," Luper said. He noted the visible improvement in Soldiers' skills and teamwork as they progressed through the training. "That really improves our lethality, and that's what we came out here to do."

Lt. Col. Eric North, the training and exercises officer for the 167th TSC, served as the assessor for the FTX. He advised on the exercise's planning, drawing on expertise from institutions like Fort Johnson's Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). North developed a rubric to assess various aspects, including placement, concealment, security, dispersion, radio frequency noise, sound discipline, and timely displacement.

North evaluated convoy operations, dispersement distance between tents, and night noise and light discipline at the tactical command post. "Overall, they did a really good job," North stated, commending Soldier’s tactical actions, quick communication setup, and discipline in shutting down frequencies. The unit scored an "impressive" 88 out of 100 on his assessment, a result North considers excellent for a first exercise. This rubric will serve as a consistent grading sheet for future FTXs, allowing for a clear comparison of growth and improvement.

This LSCO training model sets the standard for future field training exercises, allowing our Soldiers to train as they fight - preparing them for the modern battlefield.

The 167th Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered at Fort McClellan, Alabama, is the only theater-level sustainment command in the U.S. National Guard and plays a critical role in providing logistics support across multiple theaters of operation. Tasked with ensuring combat readiness and mission success, the 167th TSC supports joint and multinational operations through strategic logistics, resource management, and dynamic training exercises. The command plays a critical role in preparing sustainment forces for large-scale combat operations and evolving global missions.